Free shipping on orders $35+

Soaring, Singing Tattoo Birds
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Soaring, Singing Tattoo Birds

60 Temporary Tattoos That Teach

Illustrated by K. L. Murphy

by Editors of Storey Publishing

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $8.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 12, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 12, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635866681

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Birds

Description

From the common Barn Swallow and American Goldfinch to the dangerous Australian Cassowary, birds' distinct personalities and colorings make them a favorite fascination of kids of all ages. A bevy of bird species soar across each page of Soaring, Singing Tattoo Birds, which animal-loving kids will love to wear right on their skin! 60 vibrantly colored, illustrative temporary tattoos are scientifically accurate and easy to apply with just a little water. Plus, each bird species is accompanied by fun and fascinating facts. Did you know that the Scarlet Ibis’s brilliant color comes from the large amount of shrimp and red shellfish in their diet? Or that the yellow feathers on the Macaroni Penguin’s head gave them their name, since “macaroni” is a historical slang term for male fashion? Kids will love quizzing their friends on newly learned avian trivia while showing off their interesting ink. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Tattoos That Teach