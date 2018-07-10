Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christmas Classics
This charming box set includes 3 classic Christmas 2-1/2 x 3″ miniature books for this special slipcase edition:
- The Night Before Christmas, by Clement C. Moore, illustrated by Christian Birmingham
- The Nutcracker, from the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, illustrated by Don Daily
- A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, illustrated by Christian Birmingham
Hardcover
