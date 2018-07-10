Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christmas Classics

Christmas Classics

Illustrated by

Illustrated by

This charming box set includes 3 classic Christmas 2-1/2 x 3″ miniature books for this special slipcase edition:

  • The Night Before Christmas, by Clement C. Moore, illustrated by Christian Birmingham
  • The Nutcracker, from the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, illustrated by Don Daily
  • A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, illustrated by Christian Birmingham
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9780762467082

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions