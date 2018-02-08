Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Sticker Book

A one-of-a-kind miniature light-up replica of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for fans and collectors of Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Kit includes:
  • 4 x 3-inch molded collectible replica of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with flickering light feature
  • 16-page sticker book with 8 Hogwarts-related full-color photographs from the Harry Potter films
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780762464401

