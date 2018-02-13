Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cats on Catnip
A Grow-Your-Own Catnip Kit
This mini kit includes everything you need to grow your own catnip at home.
There are few things more adorable and hilarious than cats on catnip. Inspired by Andrew Marttila’s book Cats on Catnip (Running Press, 2018), this mini kit includes everything a cat lover needs to grow their own catnip at home including:
- 2-1/2-inch ceramic pot
- Package of catnip seeds
- Peat pellet that expands in water
- Three 3 X 2-1/2-inch magnets of funny cats eating catnip
- 32-page book with growing instructions and photos of cats playing with catnip
Praise
"Cats on Catnip lets us see cats in a whole new light -- and it is absolutely hysterical! I roar with laughter over their huge eyes and lashing tongues during these freeze-framed freakouts."—Hannah Shaw of Kitten Lady
"Hellllo itqsd me, Llil BUB. WOEw thiS booK itts so ggreaytr/"—Lil BUB
"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In the case of Cats on Catnip, only two words are necessary: Cat Bliss!"—Jackson Galaxy
"There's nothing funnier than seeing your furry friend gacked out on catnip. Andrew's shots capture it all so perfectly!"—Jim Tews, author of Felines of New York
"This is an uplifting journey of cats exploring catnip! Andrew reminds us how essential it is to have fun and embrace silliness. His photography is paramount and a real piece of art! We're obsessed!"—Nala Cat
"Pawesome book sure to make you LOL at the multiple pics of cats and their different reactions to this meowvelous herb."
—Venus the Two Face Cat
"Cats on Catnip celebrates the playful nature of these party cats that we can all relate to. Andrew Martilla is again at his best here, as every photograph comes to life and reminds us of our undeniable love for our furry companions."
—Kady and Eli of Cats of Instagram
"Cats on Catnip proves that Marttila is a master of feline photography with a unique sense of humor."—David Williams of Men With Cats
"Cats on Catnip perfectly captures that I-just-lost-my-mind, nip-induced vibe. Absolutely hilarious!"—Angie Bailey, author of whiskerslist and Texts from Mittens