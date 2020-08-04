Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cats on Catnip Mini Puzzles

From popular Instagrammer and author of Cats on Catnip, Andrew Marttila’s Cats on Catnip Mini Puzzles is a fun stress reliever and the perfect way to express your love for puzzles and cats. This adorable mini puzzle set includes two designs of cats with catnip. Each itty-bitty jigsaw puzzle is made up of 180 tiny puzzle pieces and forms a 7.5″ x 6″ finished scene that you can craft-glue together and frame as decoration or simply break apart and start anew! Puzzle hobbyists and cat lovers alike will love piecing together these super-fun scenes of cats going crazy for catnip!
Genre: Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / Breeds

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 1

ISBN-13: 9780762499892

