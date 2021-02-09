Cat-a-Pult
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Cat-a-Pult

They fly!

by

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762473724

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / Breeds

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
 Launch mini cats into the air with this fun desktop game with a cat lover's twist! 
  • SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a 3 x 3 inch mini cat-a-pult, 3 2-inch cats with capes, and landing mat
  • PORTABLE: Small size allows for some cat flying fun anytime, anywhere
  • PURRFECT GIFT FOR CAT LOVERS: Makes a great gag gift or self-purchase for feline fans
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Instructional mini book with full-color illustrations

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis