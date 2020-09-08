Chonk Cats Nesting Dolls
Chonk Cats Nesting Dolls

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762472628

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / Breeds

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
The viral chonk cat trend gets a fun twist with this unique kit featuring mini chonk cats nesting dolls.

Purrfect for your home or the office, cat lovers and chonk cat enthusiasts alike can embrace their love for chub-tastic felines with this one-of-a-kind collectible set.

This fun kit includes three adorable chonk cats nesting dolls and a mini book celebrating chonk cats in all their glory and featuring the iconic chonky cat body mass index chart.

RP Minis