Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Zen Garden Litter Box
A Little Piece of Mindfulness
Zen meets cats — and kitty litter — in this calming Zen garden kit that includes everything you need to reach ultimate enlightenment.
For any cat lover looking for peace and mindfulness, this kit includes:
- 3-inch “Litter box” tray
- Two 3/4-inch cats
- Bag of sand
- 5 decorative rocks
- 2-1/2-inch wooden rake
- 32-page book on the Zen of litter box gardening
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use