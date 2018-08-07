Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Zen Garden Litter Box

A Little Piece of Mindfulness

by

Zen meets cats — and kitty litter — in this calming Zen garden kit that includes everything you need to reach ultimate enlightenment.

For any cat lover looking for peace and mindfulness, this kit includes:

  • 3-inch “Litter box” tray
  • Two 3/4-inch cats
  • Bag of sand
  • 5 decorative rocks
  • 2-1/2-inch wooden rake
  • 32-page book on the Zen of litter box gardening
Genre: Nonfiction / Pets / Cats / Breeds

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762464128

Trade Paperback
