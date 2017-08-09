Finger Weightlifting

Kit includes:
ENJOY THESE DESKTOP SPORTS BESTSELLERS TOO!
Finger Log Rolling
Challenge your friends anytime, anywhere to a competition of skill and speed with Finger Log Rolling! Have the best finger endurance and be the last…
Finger Hockey
A portable mini hockey set that you can play with your fingers! Kit includes: Set of finger "goalie" padsNet Hockey stick Puck "Skating rink" playing…
Desktop Curling
Hurl and sweep your way to fun with Desktop Curling!Challenge your friends and family to a game of patience and skill with this portable, miniature…
Desktop Football
A fun, miniature version of football that is perfectly portable!Kit includes: Field goal post (assembles in 3 pieces)FootballKicking teeChallenge flagMini illustrated rule book
Desktop Basketball
Master this one-of-a-kind, miniature basketball game from the comfort of your own desk! Kit includes:Easy-to-assemble basketball hoop with backboard and suction cup base that attaches…
Desktop Beach Volleyball
The perfect midday distraction, Desktop Beach Volleyball lets you serve, bump, and spike away your stress! Kit includes: Inflatable 3.5" beach ballMini beach volleyball net…
Desktop Cornhole
This mini kit includes everything you need to play your own game of desktop cornhole. Cornhole is one of the most iconic lawn games for…
Desktop Golf
Relieve stress at the office with this fun desk accessory, a must-have for golf enthusiasts! This miniature set includes:2-1/2" x 10-1/2" mini fairway2 golf balls2…
Desktop Shuffleboard
Desktop Shuffleboard serves as the perfect game night addition, travel game, or office distraction! This portable miniature set includes: 12" extendable shuffleboard platform, with 2…
Desktop Skee-Ball
This officially-licensed kit includes everything you need to play your own version of desktop Skee-Ball. Skee-Ball is one of the most recognized and iconic games…
Desktop Tetherball
Bring the fun of tetherball to your desktop! Now you can smack a ball anytime with this fun, portable set. Kit includes:9"metal stationary pole on…