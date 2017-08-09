Finger Weightlifting
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Finger Weightlifting

Get Ripped!

by

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762463886

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 3rd 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Bodybuilding & Weight Training

PAGE COUNT: 40

Trade Paperback
This one-of-a-kind miniature weightlifting set lets you pump some iron–with your fingers!

Kit includes:

  • 1 metal barbell
  • 4 rubber weight plates
  • 1 metal kettlebell weight
  • 1 resistance band
  • 1 finger sweatband
  • 32-page mini book