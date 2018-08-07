Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Phrenology Cat
Read Your Cat's Mind!
Have you ever wondered why your cat acts a certain way, has such an attitude, or does strange things? Now with the Phrenology Cat kit you can pin-point and label where in your cat’s brain their emotions, likes, dislikes, and quirks are located on this adorable ceramic bust.
This kit includes:
- 3″-tall uniquely designed and painted ceramic bust
- 32-page illustrated mini book on phrenology for cats
Trade Paperback
