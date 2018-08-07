Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Phrenology Cat

Phrenology Cat

Read Your Cat's Mind!

by

Have you ever wondered why your cat acts a certain way, has such an attitude, or does strange things? Now with the Phrenology Cat kit you can pin-point and label where in your cat’s brain their emotions, likes, dislikes, and quirks are located on this adorable ceramic bust.

This kit includes:

  • 3″-tall uniquely designed and painted ceramic bust
  • 32-page illustrated mini book on phrenology for cats
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762466610

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis