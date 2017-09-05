Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Ross by the Numbers
Discover the joy of painting, just like Bob Ross himself, with this one-of-a-kind mini art set! Kit includes:Read More
- Three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections — 2 landscapes and 1 of Bob’s famous face. Each canvas in around 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches.
- 7 paint pots
- Mini paint brush
- Mini easel for displaying finished paintings
- Full-color, fold-out sheets with detailed painting instructions
- 32-page book on Bob Ross, including painting tips
Trade Paperback
