Mini Zoltar

Inspired by the all-knowing animatronic fortune teller, this authorized kit includes a one-of-a-kind, four-inch Zoltar that will read your fortune!



This kit includes everyone’s favorite fortune teller, Zoltar, printed on clear plastic and housed within a booth, with two flickering lights and a light-up crystal ball. With the touch of a button, Zoltar speaks a different fortune every time! Kit also includes 16 fortune cards.