Mean Girls Magnets
by

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762494095

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 2nd 2019

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
That’s so fetch!

The Mean Girls Magnets mini kit features 10 magnets emblazoned with some of the most memorable one-liners from the comedic masterpiece. Also included is a 32-page mini “Burn Book” with quotes and images from the 2004 film.

Magnets feature the following grool phrases:
  • On Wednesdays we wear pink
  • You go Glen Coco
  • She doesn’t even go here
  • So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?
  • Is butter a carb?
  • SO fetch
  • Get in loser, we’re going shopping
  • I’m a mouse, duh
  • I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.
  • Boo, you whore

