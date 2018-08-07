That’s so fetch!
The Mean Girls Magnets mini kit features 10 magnets emblazoned with some of the most memorable one-liners from the comedic masterpiece. Also included is a 32-page mini “Burn Book” with quotes and images from the 2004 film.
Magnets feature the following grool phrases:
- On Wednesdays we wear pink
- You go Glen Coco
- She doesn’t even go here
- So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?
- Is butter a carb?
- SO fetch
- Get in loser, we’re going shopping
- I’m a mouse, duh
- I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.
- Boo, you whore
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use