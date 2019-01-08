Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Desktop Curling

Hurry Hard!

by

Hurl and sweep your way to fun with Desktop Curling!

Challenge your friends and family to a game of patience and skill with this portable, miniature version of curling. This kit includes:
  • 12″ extendable curling lane, with two platform inserts.
  • 8 curling stones (4 red and 4 blue)
  • 2 mini brooms
  • 32-page illustrated mini book with the rules and history to this unique winter sport

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Winter Sports

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494880

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Miniature Editions

RP Minis