Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Desktop Curling
Hurry Hard!
Hurl and sweep your way to fun with Desktop Curling!
Challenge your friends and family to a game of patience and skill with this portable, miniature version of curling. This kit includes:
- 12″ extendable curling lane, with two platform inserts.
- 8 curling stones (4 red and 4 blue)
- 2 mini brooms
- 32-page illustrated mini book with the rules and history to this unique winter sport
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use