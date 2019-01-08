Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Talking Slayer Handbook

by

“I’m the thing that monsters have nightmares about.”

This one-of-a-kind collectible for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a molded 2″ x 3″ replica of the Slayer Handbook, Vampyr, that opens to play 10 memorable lines from the show. Featuring quotes from Buffy, Angel, Giles, Willow, and Xander (among them, “That’ll put the marzipan in your pie plate, Bingo” and “Sorry to barge in, I’m afraid we have a slight . . . apocalypse”), it’s the perfect way to commemorate this beloved cast of characters. The kit also comes with a 48-page mini book on Buffy history that features additional quotes and full-color photographs from the show.
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762468379

What's Inside

