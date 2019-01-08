Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Talking Slayer Handbook

“I’m the thing that monsters have nightmares about.”



This one-of-a-kind collectible for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a molded 2″ x 3″ replica of the Slayer Handbook, Vampyr, that opens to play 10 memorable lines from the show. Featuring quotes from Buffy, Angel, Giles, Willow, and Xander (among them, “That’ll put the marzipan in your pie plate, Bingo” and “Sorry to barge in, I’m afraid we have a slight . . . apocalypse”), it’s the perfect way to commemorate this beloved cast of characters. The kit also comes with a 48-page mini book on Buffy history that features additional quotes and full-color photographs from the show.

