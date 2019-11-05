Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay the Year
A 12-Month Undated Planner
Get organized and tackle your own Big Bads with this planner, brimming with Buffy the Vampire Slayer inspo and insight.
Start the undated planner whenever you’re ready to slay, using Buffy-inspired goals to kill it all year long. Designed to help you live your most killer life, this planner features:
- Monthly “Big Bad” prompts to help you conquer your own obstacles, as well as space to record “demons slayed” every month
- Weekly and monthly views for optimal task slayage
- Notable dates in Buffy history (never forget Buffy’s birthday again!)
- Empowering quotes and full-color photos from the show
