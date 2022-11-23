Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Out There

The Science Behind Sci-Fi Film and TV

by Ariel Waldman

Aug 22, 2023

144 Pages

9780762481668

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror

Explore the science behind some of your favorite popular science fiction tropes–from escaping a black hole to riding a space elevator to the stars—in this illustrated guide from NASA advisor and host of the popular Tested podcast OffWorld

Whether it's researching new technology, theories, or possible extraterrestrial situations, the showrunners and directors of our favorite science fiction shows and films are often extending the boundaries of real science, leaving viewers and fans to wonder, "Could this really happen?" 
 
In Out There: The Science Behind Sci-Fi Film and TV, author and filmmaker Ariel Waldman dives into the fascinating real science behind some of the most beloved space-themed science fiction tropes, from faster-than-light travel to AI ships, hypersleep, and imagining life on other planets. Each chapter dives into a particular situations or scientific questions that frequently show up in science fiction pop culture. Aided by interviews with a diverse range of scientists, educators, authors, and journalists, Out There takes science fiction fans, movie geeks, and popular science lovers on a journey to the farthest depths of space, revealing how thin the gap between fiction and reality can be.

"With her wit and boundless curiosity, Ariel Waldman is a brilliant tour guide to humanity's future in space. Best of all, she explains the real-life discoveries that might make our science fictional dreams come true."—Annalee Newitz, author of The Terraformers and Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age
"How many of us have watched films set in space and wondered, "='What would an astrophysicist have to say about this?' What a treat to have Out There on hand to be able to read exactly what an astrophysicist would have to say about a film set in space! Out There is full of charming and informative interviews with astronauts, aerospace engineers, spacesuit historians, geophysicists—every imaginable human resource a hard sci-fi fan would love to have ready access to. A truly delightful resource!"
 —David J. Peterson, author of The Art of Language Invention: From Horse-Lords to Dark Elves to Sand Worms, the Words Behind World-Building
