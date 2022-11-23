Ariel Waldman

Ariel Waldman is the chair of the council for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program. As principal investigator, she led a five-week expedition to Antarctica to film microscopic life under the ice, which became the subject of her TED Talk. Ariel produces and hosts YouTube shows, including a show about the science of sci-fi on Adam Savage’s Tested, as well as her own channel of science adventures. She is the co-author of a congressionally-requested National Academy of Sciences report on the future of human spaceflight and the author of the book What’s It Like in Space?: Stories from Astronauts Who’ve Been There. Ariel is the global director of Science Hack Day and National Geographic Explorer and received an honor from the Obama White House as a Champion of Change in citizen science.