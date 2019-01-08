Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Micol Ostow
Micol Ostow has worked in the world of licensed publishing for many years. In addition to overseeing publication of countless Buffy novels and guides, she’s contributed essays to various Buffy anthologies and collections, been quoted in academic texts, and edited The Quotable Slayer. Her most recent media projects include the bestselling Mean Girls: A Novel, and the forthcoming Riverdale prequel: The Day Before. She lives and works in Brooklyn, NY, and while she pretends to be a Willow, she’s probably more of a Cordelia than she cares to admit.Read More
By the Author
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slay Like a Girl
Are you ready to be strong? Inspired by the badass ladies of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this is the ultimate guide for living your most…