Micol Ostow

Micol Ostow has worked in the world of licensed publishing for many years. In addition to overseeing publication of countless Buffy novels and guides, she’s contributed essays to various Buffy anthologies and collections, been quoted in academic texts, and edited The Quotable Slayer. Her most recent media projects include the bestselling Mean Girls: A Novel, and the forthcoming Riverdale prequel: The Day Before. She lives and works in Brooklyn, NY, and while she pretends to be a Willow, she’s probably more of a Cordelia than she cares to admit.