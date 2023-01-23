Free shipping on orders $35+

Seinfeld: The Day of Nothing
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Seinfeld: The Day of Nothing

by Micol Ostow

Illustrated by Brittany Baugus

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316506779

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

Description

Filled with fan-favorite characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this giftable picture book is an age-appropriate way for fans of Seinfeld to share their love with the whole family!​

With Jerry's comedy routine–complete with an audience of toys–done, he has the whole day to do his favorite thing: nothing! But his parents have other ideas. When they insist that Jerry visit Carol's new baby brother, Elaine, George, Kramer, and Newman join him on an adventure through the Upper West Side. As they search for the perfect baby gift, they pass the soup place and Joe's fruit stand and encounter beltless trenchcoats and babka. Elaine thinks the right gift might be a goldfish, and George suggests cashmere. Kramer thinks a puffy shirt might be just right. With so many gift options and plentiful distractions, will this quirky group make it in time to see the baby? Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast.

The story will introduce Seinfeld to a whole new generation and will show them the beauty of doing nothing. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less