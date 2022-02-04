Star Trek: Trek the Halls

A delightfully quirky twist on “Deck the Halls” that will be a holiday must-have for Trek fans of all generations! This commercial and lighthearted holiday picture book features beloved Star Trek characters and locales from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, and Discovery.

With playful, pithy text parodying the beloved holiday carol, this book features characters from across the Star Trek Universe and is illustrated in a fresh style that is sure to appeal to children and adult fans alike. Readers young and old will find themselves transported into the Federation alongside Captains Kirk, Picard, Janeway, and more as they celebrate with their respective crews while sporting their best “ugly” sweaters. This ultimate seasonal gift has page after page of Easter-egg filled scenes that include nods to the Gorn, Guinan, Grudge, and more. Resistance to the holiday spirit is futile!

TM & © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.