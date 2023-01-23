Seinfeld: The Day of Nothing

With Jerry's comedy routine–complete with an audience of toys–done, he has the whole day to do his favorite thing: nothing! But his parents have other ideas. When they insist that Jerry visit Carol's new baby brother, Elaine, George, Kramer, and Newman join him on an adventure through the Upper West Side. As they search for the perfect baby gift, they pass the soup place and Joe's fruit stand and encounter beltless trenchcoats and babka. Elaine thinks the right gift might be a goldfish, and George suggests cashmere. Kramer thinks a puffy shirt might be just right. With so many gift options and plentiful distractions, will this quirky group make it in time to see the baby? Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast.

The story will introduceto a whole new generation and will show them the beauty of doing nothing.