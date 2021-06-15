Friends: You're My Lobster
Friends: You're My Lobster

A Fill-In Book

by Micol Ostow

RP Studio

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762480586

USD: $12  /  CAD: $16

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 96

Hardcover
Let your lobster know how much you love them with this officially licensed, charming DIY gift book, inspired by Friends.

Whether you and your other half are a Ross and Rachel or more of a Chandler and Monica, show your SO how much they mean to you with dozens of sweet, silly, and endearing expressions of love inspired by Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe. Once completed, this book becomes a personalized gift for your loved one to cherish for years to come. Features full-color photography throughout.

Copyright © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

 

