Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Tricorder
Star Trek fans and collectors will love this one-of-a-kind, mini-size collectible tricorder with light and sound.Read More
The tricorder is a multifunction handheld device used for sensor scanning and data analysis. Kit includes:
The tricorder is a multifunction handheld device used for sensor scanning and data analysis. Kit includes:
- Light-up tricorder with sound
- 48-page book on the history of tricorders and full-color photos
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use