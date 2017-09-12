Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Tricorder

Star Trek: Light-and-Sound Tricorder

by

Star Trek fans and collectors will love this one-of-a-kind, mini-size collectible tricorder with light and sound.

The tricorder is a multifunction handheld device used for sensor scanning and data analysis. Kit includes:

  • Light-up tricorder with sound
  • 48-page book on the history of tricorders and full-color photos
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: April 24th 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762463640

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis