Harry Potter Talking Dobby and Collectible Book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Harry Potter Talking Dobby and Collectible Book

Lights Up!

by

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762463107

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: April 17th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
A one-of-a-kind talking collectible of the wizarding world’s most beloved free elf, Dobby!

Kit includes:

  • 3-inch polyresin figure of Dobby, mounted on a base. He speaks several memorable lines from the Harry Potter films at the push of a button.
  • 48-page book full of quotes and full-color photography