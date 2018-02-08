Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree

A 4″ aluminum tree



A wind-up rotating color wheel spotlight to illuminate the tree’s metallic branches

A 25″ strand of red beads to place on the tree



A 32-page mini Christmas countdown guide, a festive way to manage your holiday to-dos



Popular in the 1960s, aluminum Christmas trees were the epitome of Christmas festivity and Mid-Century Modern style. The shiny, festive trees are gaining popularity once more, and this space-saving version of the aluminum masterpiece — complete with a color wheel spotlight! — is the perfect dose of holiday cheer to display at home, in the office, in your dorm room, or anywhere in need of some kitschy flair.The box includes: