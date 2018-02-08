Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree
Inspire Christmas nostalgia with this tiny tinsel tree!Read More
Popular in the 1960s, aluminum Christmas trees were the epitome of Christmas festivity and Mid-Century Modern style. The shiny, festive trees are gaining popularity once more, and this space-saving version of the aluminum masterpiece — complete with a color wheel spotlight! — is the perfect dose of holiday cheer to display at home, in the office, in your dorm room, or anywhere in need of some kitschy flair.
The box includes:
- A 4″ aluminum tree
- A wind-up rotating color wheel spotlight to illuminate the tree’s metallic branches
- A 25″ strand of red beads to place on the tree
- A 32-page mini Christmas countdown guide, a festive way to manage your holiday to-dos
Trade Paperback
