Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree

Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree

by

Inspire Christmas nostalgia with this tiny tinsel tree!

Popular in the 1960s, aluminum Christmas trees were the epitome of Christmas festivity and Mid-Century Modern style. The shiny, festive trees are gaining popularity once more, and this space-saving version of the aluminum masterpiece — complete with a color wheel spotlight! — is the perfect dose of holiday cheer to display at home, in the office, in your dorm room, or anywhere in need of some kitschy flair.

The box includes:
  • A 4″ aluminum tree
  • A wind-up rotating color wheel spotlight to illuminate the tree’s metallic branches
  • A 25″ strand of red beads to place on the tree
  • A 32-page mini Christmas countdown guide, a festive way to manage your holiday to-dos
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762462346

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis