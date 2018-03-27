Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mollie Thomas
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Peaceful Lotus
Evoke calm and stillness with this beautiful lotus flower replica -- the perfect Mother's Day gift and reminder to stay mindful.This kit includes:A beautiful glowing…
Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus
Showcase your holiday spirit with this prickly twist on the classic light-up ceramic tree, a fun new way to celebrate your favorite season.Feliz Navidad! Your…
Teeny-Tiny Tinsel Tree
Inspire Christmas nostalgia with this tiny tinsel tree!Popular in the 1960s, aluminum Christmas trees were the epitome of Christmas festivity and Mid-Century Modern style. The…