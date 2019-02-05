Showcase your holiday spirit with this prickly twist on the classic light-up ceramic tree, a fun new way to celebrate your favorite season.





Feliz Navidad! Your grandmother’s ceramic tree has been given a modern, Southwestern facelift in the Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus. A bulb inside this fun ceramic cactus illuminates the tiny lights and casts a cheerful glow on your desktop, mantle, or any place in need of a festive touch! This adorable mini kit includes: