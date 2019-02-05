Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus
With Colored Lights!
Showcase your holiday spirit with this prickly twist on the classic light-up ceramic tree, a fun new way to celebrate your favorite season.
Feliz Navidad! Your grandmother’s ceramic tree has been given a modern, Southwestern facelift in the Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus. A bulb inside this fun ceramic cactus illuminates the tiny lights and casts a cheerful glow on your desktop, mantle, or any place in need of a festive touch! This adorable mini kit includes:
- A 4″ ceramic cactus with 20 multi-colored lights
- A 32-page mini book exploring the fun, quirky ways people celebrate the Christmas season across the world
Trade Paperback
