Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus

With Colored Lights!

by

Showcase your holiday spirit with this prickly twist on the classic light-up ceramic tree, a fun new way to celebrate your favorite season.

Feliz Navidad! Your grandmother’s ceramic tree has been given a modern, Southwestern facelift in the Teeny-Tiny Christmas Cactus. A bulb inside this fun ceramic cactus illuminates the tiny lights and casts a cheerful glow on your desktop, mantle, or any place in need of a festive touch! This adorable mini kit includes:
  • A 4″ ceramic cactus with 20 multi-colored lights
  • A 32-page mini book exploring the fun, quirky ways people celebrate the Christmas season across the world
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Holidays / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 8th 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494873

What's Inside

