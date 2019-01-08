Exploding Kittens, the highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian roulette and best-selling card game, is now a first-of-its-kind talking button.
Kit includes:
- Exploding Kittens talking button that plays 12 hilarious phrases from the mobile app
- 2-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ bonus card to add an unfair advantage to the Exploding Kittens card game
- 16-page sticker book featuring full-color illustrations from the card game
