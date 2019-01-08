Exploding Kittens: Talking Button
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Exploding Kittens: Talking Button

by Exploding Kittens LLC

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762495542

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: September 24th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Adult

PAGE COUNT: 16

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
Diary Novelty book ebook See All
Exploding Kittens, the highly strategic kitty-powered version of Russian roulette and best-selling card game, is now a first-of-its-kind talking button.

Kit includes:
  • Exploding Kittens talking button that plays 12 hilarious phrases from the mobile app
  • 2-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ bonus card to add an unfair advantage to the Exploding Kittens card game
  • 16-page sticker book featuring full-color illustrations from the card game