Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pusheen Mini Puzzles

Pusheen Mini Puzzles

by

With these fun mini puzzles, kawaii and kitty lovers can piece together two cute scenes of the naughty, lovable Pusheen and her friends Stormy, Pip, and Cheek!

This adorable mini puzzle set includes two designs: one of Pusheen and her pals baking, another of the squad flying kites on a sunny day. Each itty-bitty jigsaw puzzle is made up of 169 tiny puzzle pieces and forms a 6.5″ x 6.5″ finished scene that you can craft-glue together and frame as decoration or simply break apart and start anew!
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762496952

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions