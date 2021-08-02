Desktop Cat Vac
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Desktop Cat Vac

by Brenna Dinon

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762478712

USD: $10.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Animals

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Push all of your worries to the side with the Desktop Cat Vac!
  • ONE-OF-A-KIND COLLECTIBLE: Inspired by the hilarious and popular internet cat meme 
  • WIND-UP ACTIVATED: No batteries needed; just wind-up and watch it go
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the special bond between cats and vacuums, plus cleaning and organizing tips from your feline friends in this 32-page fully illustrated miniature book
  • UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for cat lovers of all ages

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis