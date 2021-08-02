Push all of your worries to the side with the Desktop Cat Vac!
- ONE-OF-A-KIND COLLECTIBLE: Inspired by the hilarious and popular internet cat meme
- WIND-UP ACTIVATED: No batteries needed; just wind-up and watch it go
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the special bond between cats and vacuums, plus cleaning and organizing tips from your feline friends in this 32-page fully illustrated miniature book
- UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for cat lovers of all ages
