The Particulars of Peter
Dance Lessons, DNA Tests, and Other Excuses to Hang Out with My Perfect Dog
From one of the Internet’s most original voices, “an utterly charming, big-hearted, and witty” (Jami Attenberg) journey through the odd corners of obsessive dog ownership and the author’s own infatuation with her perfect dog Peter, now in paperback.
The author met Peter in the spring of 2017. He — calm, puppy-eyed, with the heart of a poet and the soul of, also, a poet — came to her first as a foster. He was unable to stay with his previously assigned foster for reasons that are none of your business, but which we will tell you were related to frequent urination. The rescue needed someone free of the sort of responsibilities that would force her to regularly leave the house for either work or socializing, and a writer was the natural choice. Thus began a love story for the ages.
The Particulars of Peter is a funny exploration of the joy found in loving a dog so much it makes you feel like you’re going to combust, and the author’s potentially codependent relationship with her own sweet dog, Peter. Readers will follow Peter and his owner to Woofstock, “the largest outdoor festival for dogs in North America,” and accompany them to lessons in Canine Freestyle, a sport where dogs perform a routine set to music, creating the illusion that they’re dancing with their owners. From learning about Peter’s DNA, to seeing if dogs can sense the presence of ghosts, The Particulars of Peter will give readers a smart, entertaining respite from the harsh world of humans into the funny little world of dogs.
Readers will accompany this lovable duo through exciting trips, lessons, quiet moments of connection, and probably a failure or two. By fusing memoir and infotainment, The Particulars of Peter promises to refresh the perennially popular dog lit category in a scrumptiously bighearted barnstormer of a book.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Conaboy merges humor, memoir, and reportage in her winning debut about the experience of sharing one's life with a dog. . . Dog enthusiasts will especially delight in this book, but anyone looking for a good laugh will have a ball."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Conaboy's commitment to pleasing a mild-mannered dog is admirable and charming. An unusual book to please pet lovers."—Kirkus
"Kelly Conaboy has nailed it: the feeling of being madly, wildly, desperately, endlessly in love with your dog--the kind of love that every time he moves an ear or twitches his nose, you swoon afresh with adoration. If you know that feeling (and I live it every day!) you'll totally relate to this tender, honest, hilarious, portrait of an iconic, precious, and particular inter-species love affair."—Sy Montgomery, bestselling author of How to Be a Good Creature
"Very, very funny and very, very charming. I'd sit up and beg for this book!"—Jack Handey, author of Deep Thoughts
"An utterly charming, big-hearted, witty memoir of a girl and her dog. The Particulars of Peter was an absolute joy to read."—Jami Attenberg, bestselling author of All This Could Be Yours
"Kelly Conaboy captures, with sagacity and wit, why everyone thinks their dog is the very best dog and why hers just might be. The Particulars of Peter is a great big belly rub for the reader's brain."—Josh Gondelman and Maris Kreizman, authors of Nice Try and Slaughterhouse 90210 (respectively) and owners of Bizzy the Pug (collectively)