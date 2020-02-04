



Kelly Conaboy is a writer in Brooklyn, New York. She is currently a Senior Writer at New York Magazine’s The Cut. She used to write for Videogum, then she wrote for Gawker, and then she wrote for Hairpin. Everyone one of those websites has since died. (This is not because of Kelly.) She’s been published by, and. Her humor piece for‘s “Shouts & Murmurs” section was adapted for the New Yorker Radio Hour and read for air by Ellie Kemper .