Kelly Conaboy
Kelly Conaboy is a writer in Brooklyn, New York. She is currently a Senior Writer at New York Magazine’s The Cut. She used to write for Videogum, then she wrote for Gawker, and then she wrote for Hairpin. Everyone one of those websites has since died. (This is not because of Kelly.) She’s been published by The Atlantic, the New Yorker, and the New York Times. Her humor piece for the New Yorker‘s “Shouts & Murmurs” section was adapted for the New Yorker Radio Hour and read for air by Ellie Kemper .Read More
By the Author
The Particulars of Peter
From The Cut's funniest writer, a hilarious journey through the odd corners of obsessive dog ownership and the author's own infatuation with her perfect dog…