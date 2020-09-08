Brenna Dinon
Brenna Dinon is a writer living in Philadelphia, PA. Her work focuses on occult and fantastical short fiction, creative non-fiction, and script writing. Outside of writing, Brenna reads from her never-ending "To Be Read" pile, shares her work at local open mics, and collaborates with her indie filmmaker partner on various projects. She can be found on Twitter and Instagram @brennadinon.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Dungeons & Dragons: Bag of Holding Magnet Set
An officially-licensed, collectible magnet set inspired by the Bag of Holding from Dungeons & Dragons It’s larger on the inside! Carry all your equipment, weapons, items, and more with this official Dungeons & Dragons magnet set. UNIQUE MAGNETS: A collection of 30…
Dungeons & Dragons: Mini Dice Dungeon
Keep your dice in-line with this official Dungeons & Dragons mini Dice Dungeon!Punish or put your dice in a time-out when they roll critical fails or put…
Phrenology Dog
Read your dog's mind with this adorable companion to the Phrenology Cat miniature kit.Have you ever wondered why your dog acts a certain way or…