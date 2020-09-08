Brenna Dinon

Dungeons & Dragons launched the great tradition of roleplaying games in 1974 with an unprecedented mix of adventure and strategy, dice-rolling, and storytelling. Wizards of the Coast continues to honor that tradition, bringing to market a diverse range of D&D game and entertainment experiences and influencing numerous writers, directors, and game designers by tapping into an innate human need to gather with friends and tell an exciting story together.



Brenna Dinon is a writer living in Philadelphia, PA. Her work focuses on occult and fantastical short fiction, creative non-fiction, and script writing. Outside of writing, Brenna reads from her never-ending "To Be Read" pile, shares her work at local open mics, and collaborates with her indie filmmaker partner on various projects. She can be found on Twitter and Instagram @brennadinon.