Keep your dice in-line with this official Dungeons & Dragons mini Dice Dungeon!



Punish or put your dice in a time-out when they roll critical fails or put your friends (and yourself) in danger with the Mini Dice Dungeon.

LIGHT-UP DICE DUNGEON: Includes a 3 inch mini dungeon with LED light feature in red, green, or blue

SPECIAL BRANDED D20: A translucent d20 branded with the D&D ampersand for the 20

ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: With tips, advice, and the basics of dice care, and tear-out shame cards

PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible

