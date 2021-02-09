Dungeons & Dragons: Mini Dice Dungeon
Dungeons & Dragons: Mini Dice Dungeon

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762475919

USD: $12.95  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

PAGE COUNT: 64

Trade Paperback
Keep your dice in-line with this official Dungeons & Dragons mini Dice Dungeon!

Punish or put your dice in a time-out when they roll critical fails or put your friends (and yourself) in danger with the Mini Dice Dungeon
  • LIGHT-UP DICE DUNGEON: Includes a 3 inch mini dungeon with LED light feature in red, green, or blue
  • SPECIAL BRANDED D20: A translucent d20 branded with the D&D ampersand for the 20
  • ILLUSTRATED MINI BOOK INCLUDED: With tips, advice, and the basics of dice care, and tear-out shame cards
  • PERFECT GIFT FOR D&D FANS: Display on a shelf, desk, or bookcase and show off your love of Dungeons & Dragons
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Dungeons & Dragons collectible
Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, their respective logos, and the dragon ampersand, are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC. ©2021 Wizards of the Coast. All rights reserved.

RP Minis