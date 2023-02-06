Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Big Lebowski Talking Bowling Pin
The Dude Abides

by Running Press

Oct 3, 2023

RP Minis

9780762484256

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Comedy

Take it easy with The Dude with this talking bowling pin collectible that will really tie your desk together!
  • Specifications: includes a 3 inch spring-loaded bowling pin collectible on a base with The Big Lebowski logo
  • Plays 7 audio clips from The Dude:  When the bowling pin is knocked over it plays one of The Dude's most iconic lines from the film
  • Full-color magnet: Set also includes a 2 x 3 inch illustrated magnet
  • Officially licensed: Authentic collectible
Includes button cell batteries. 

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

