Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Big Lebowski Talking Bowling Pin
The Dude Abides
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Take it easy with The Dude with this talking bowling pin collectible that will really tie your desk together!
© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
- Specifications: includes a 3 inch spring-loaded bowling pin collectible on a base with The Big Lebowski logo
- Plays 7 audio clips from The Dude: When the bowling pin is knocked over it plays one of The Dude's most iconic lines from the film
- Full-color magnet: Set also includes a 2 x 3 inch illustrated magnet
- Officially licensed: Authentic collectible
© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use