Elf: Talking Narwhal
Elf: Talking Narwhal

by Running Press

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

1 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482993

Genre

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Comedy

Description

Revisit the North Pole and the memorable scene with Mr. Narwhal with this talking collectible! 
  • Specifications: 3-inch vinyl figurine of Mr. Narwhal on an icy base inspired by the scene in the beloved holiday film Elf
  • Includes Audio: At the push of a button Mr. Narhwal speaks his iconic line: "Bye Buddy, hope you find you dad."
  • Full-color magnet: Includes an illustrated magnet depicting Mr. Narwhal
  • Officially Licensed: Authentic collectible
Includes button or coin cell batteries.

ELF and all related characters and elements © and ™ New Line Productions, Inc.

 

RP Minis