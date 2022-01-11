Legally Blonde Magnets: Includes Pen and Mini Journal!
by Running Press

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762475964

USD: $10.95  /  CAD: $13.5

ON SALE: May 17th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 32

This officially licensed Legally Blonde mini kit includes 7 magnets featuring inspiring lines from one of the greatest screen comedies of all time. Set also includes a mini journal and pink fuzzy-tipped pen just like Elle Woods's.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: 7 full-color printed magnets featuring witty and empowering quotes from Elle Woods and others such as "What, like it's hard?" and "I feel comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life."
  • ADORABLE PEN: Includes mini replica of Elle's pink fuzzy- tipped pen
  • INCLUDES BOOK: 32-page spiral-bound mini journal with space for writing
  • PERFECT GIFT: A sweet gift or self-purchase
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Legally Blonde licensed product

