Legally Blonde What Like It's Hard? Journal

Officially licensed Legally Blonde journal inspired by the iconic Elle Woods, with special cover effects and featuring wise and witty lines from one of the greatest screen comedies of all time.
- DELUXE PACKAGE: Special effects cover with metallic stock and leopard pattern creates a very Elle Woods package — it's an explosion of pink power
- INSIPIRATION THROUGHOUT: Lined and blank interior pages for writing and sketching are interspersed with motivational, inspirational, and humorous quotes from Legally Blonde
- FULL-COLOR PRINTING: Features full-color spot artwork throughout
- PERFECT GIFT: A lovely and unique gift for any time of year
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Legally Blonde product
LEGALLY BLONDE is a trademark of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
