Bob Ross: Our Happy Little Friendship
Bob Ross: Our Happy Little Friendship

A Fill-In Book

by Robb Pearlman

RP Studio

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762480340

USD: $12  /  CAD: $16

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 96

Celebrate your closest friends in a creative and thoughtful way with this fill-in book inspired by the world of iconic painter Bob Ross.
 
  • INTERACTIVE BOOK: It features Bob Ross-inspired prompts that help you explore, remember, cherish, or laugh again at unforgettable moments with a close friend; examples: “We bounce around like happy clouds every time ____” and “It was just a happy little accident that time we ___.”
  • BOB ROSS ARTWORK: Beautifully designed with some of the artist's finest works appearing throughout, as well as other spot art and images
  • DISTINCTIVE PACKAGE: 96-page hardcover book features full-color design throughout, printed on woodfree paper perfect for writing
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Bob Ross collectible

What's Inside

