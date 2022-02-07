Bob Ross: A Happy Little Memory Game
Bob Ross: A Happy Little Memory Game

by Running Press

RP Studio

Game / ISBN-13: 9780762479986

USD: $16  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

PAGE COUNT: 24

This original Bob Ross-themed card game will challenge your memory skills in matching painting to painting, quote to quote, squirrel to squirrel, and more.
 
  • MEMORY CARD GAME: Includes 50 full-color printed cards to match 25 sets of Bob Ross-themed pairs, including words of wisdom, artwork, woodland creatures, and more
  • BOOK INCLUDED: An accompanying book offers play instruction and some of Bob's most inspirational messages, with full-color photos and art throughout
  • GREAT SOLO OR IN GROUPS: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
  • GIFT BOX: Card deck and book set packaged in a sturdy full-color printed box
  • PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Bob Ross collectible

