Bob Ross: A Happy Little Memory Game

This original Bob Ross-themed card game will challenge your memory skills in matching painting to painting, quote to quote, squirrel to squirrel, and more.
- MEMORY CARD GAME: Includes 50 full-color printed cards to match 25 sets of Bob Ross-themed pairs, including words of wisdom, artwork, woodland creatures, and more
- BOOK INCLUDED: An accompanying book offers play instruction and some of Bob's most inspirational messages, with full-color photos and art throughout
- GREAT SOLO OR IN GROUPS: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- GIFT BOX: Card deck and book set packaged in a sturdy full-color printed box
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Bob Ross collectible
