Bob Ross: A Happy Little Meditation Journal

Let the soothing inspiration of Bob Ross lead to peace and relaxation with this guided journal filled with meditation exercises, thoughtful reminders, inspirational quotes, and mindful activities all contained in a one-of-a-kind die-cut package.
- MEDITATION AND MINDFULLNESS PRACTICES: Journal features Bob Ross-inspired prompts to support to promote calm and stress-relief; interactive elements include meditation guidance and ideas for calming artistic activities, with space to write and sketch throughout
- BOB ROSS ARTWORK: Journal is beautifully designed with some of the artist's finest works appearing throughout
- DISTINCTIVE PACKAGE: Special die-cut cover highlights Bob Ross's famous portrait; 128-page journal features full-color design throughout, printed on woodfree paper with rounded corners
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Bob Ross collectible
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use