Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Office Answer Wheel

The Office Answer Wheel

Give It a Spin!

by

by

Inspired by an iconic prize wheel, this humorous gag gift includes a mini spinning answer wheel with a sarcastic twist — the perfect desktop companion for your home or office.

Does your boss, officemate, or family constantly pester you with a seemingly endless supply of questions, requests (read: demands), and assignments? If you’re tired of the parade of questions from your boss, kids, or coworkers, simply turn to your trusty Office Answer Wheel, give the wheel a gentle spin, and let whatever answer it lands on determine the asker’s fate.

Answers include:
Count Me In
I Call Early Weekend
Yes, and I Love Your Hair
Ask Me Next Week
I’ll Have It in by 5
I Demand Coffee
I’ll Do Overtime for This
This Desk Is out of Service
Sounds Great
All Signs Point to No
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762499427

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews