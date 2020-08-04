Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Office Answer Wheel
Give It a Spin!
Inspired by an iconic prize wheel, this humorous gag gift includes a mini spinning answer wheel with a sarcastic twist — the perfect desktop companion for your home or office.Read More
Does your boss, officemate, or family constantly pester you with a seemingly endless supply of questions, requests (read: demands), and assignments? If you’re tired of the parade of questions from your boss, kids, or coworkers, simply turn to your trusty Office Answer Wheel, give the wheel a gentle spin, and let whatever answer it lands on determine the asker’s fate.
Answers include:
Count Me In
I Call Early Weekend
Yes, and I Love Your Hair
Ask Me Next Week
I’ll Have It in by 5
I Demand Coffee
I’ll Do Overtime for This
This Desk Is out of Service
Sounds Great
All Signs Point to No
Does your boss, officemate, or family constantly pester you with a seemingly endless supply of questions, requests (read: demands), and assignments? If you’re tired of the parade of questions from your boss, kids, or coworkers, simply turn to your trusty Office Answer Wheel, give the wheel a gentle spin, and let whatever answer it lands on determine the asker’s fate.
Answers include:
Count Me In
I Call Early Weekend
Yes, and I Love Your Hair
Ask Me Next Week
I’ll Have It in by 5
I Demand Coffee
I’ll Do Overtime for This
This Desk Is out of Service
Sounds Great
All Signs Point to No
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use