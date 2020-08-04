The Office Answer Wheel

Inspired by an iconic prize wheel, this humorous gag gift includes a mini spinning answer wheel with a sarcastic twist — the perfect desktop companion for your home or office.



Does your boss, officemate, or family constantly pester you with a seemingly endless supply of questions, requests (read: demands), and assignments? If you’re tired of the parade of questions from your boss, kids, or coworkers, simply turn to your trusty Office Answer Wheel, give the wheel a gentle spin, and let whatever answer it lands on determine the asker’s fate.



Answers include:

Count Me In

I Call Early Weekend

Yes, and I Love Your Hair

Ask Me Next Week

I’ll Have It in by 5

I Demand Coffee

I’ll Do Overtime for This

This Desk Is out of Service

Sounds Great

All Signs Point to No