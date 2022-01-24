Desktop Soccer
Goal!

by Christina Rosso-Schneider

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479962

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

PAGE COUNT: 40

Trade Paperback
Goooal!

Now you can bring all of the fun and excitement of the soccer pitch to your desktop with this miniature set that you play with your fingers! 
  • Everything you need to play: Includes soccer "pitch" mat, 2 goals, 2 pairs of soccer cleats for your fingers, 1 mini soccer ball
  • Book included: With a brief history and rules of the sport, profiles of famous players, trivia, and more in this 32-page fully illustrated miniature book
  • Unique gift: Perfect for soccer lovers of all ages

What's Inside

