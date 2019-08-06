Desktop Surfing

A balancing wave with surf rock music



A finger surfboard



Customizable surfboard stickers

A 48-page book, with surfboard tricks, fun facts and trivia



Grab your board and test your skills and balance on this “mini” wave while retro surf rock plays in the background all from the comfort of your desk. But — watch out! — if you lose your balance and wipe-out you’ll have to do the swim of shame back to shore.This kit includes: