Desktop Surfing

With Gnarly Tunes!

by

Grab your board and test your skills and balance on this “mini” wave while retro surf rock plays in the background all from the comfort of your desk. But — watch out! — if you lose your balance and wipe-out you’ll have to do the swim of shame back to shore.

This kit includes:
  • A balancing wave with surf rock music
  • A finger surfboard
  • Customizable surfboard stickers
  • A 48-page book, with surfboard tricks, fun facts and trivia
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762466603

Trade Paperback
RP Minis