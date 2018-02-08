Desktop Shuffleboard
Slide It!

by R. Chen

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762464067

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: October 30th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Travel Games

PAGE COUNT: 32

Desktop Shuffleboard serves as the perfect game night addition, travel game, or office distraction!

This portable miniature set includes:
  • 12″ extendable shuffleboard platform, with 2 table inserts
  • 6 (3 red and 3 blue) weighted pucks
  • Shuffleboard stickers
  • 32-page book with trivia and rules of desktop shuffleboard