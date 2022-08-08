Orders over $45 ship FREE

Plant Lover's Box Set
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Plant Lover's Box Set

by Jessie Oleson Moore

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.5 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

480 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482283

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / House Plants & Indoor

Description

There’s nothing we love more than our plants, those steadfast companions that fill our lives with joy and light. Whether you’re a newbie or seasoned plant parent, these three miniature beginner-friendly guides contain essential information and tips for taking care of your houseplants.
  • 3 Mini Hardcover Books: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mini books in the set: Indoor Plants (a practical guide to 100 indoor plants), Outdoor Plants (a practical guide to 100 outdoor plants), and Plant Care (a practical guide to plant–growing success)
  • Unique Gift for Plant Lovers: An adorable miniature size with accessible content, this boxed set is perfect for gift-giving to plant enthusiasts
  • Simple Instructions: The easy-to-read guides and instructions are perfect for beginners and seasoned plant parents alike
  • Portable: Small size allows for plant care anytime, anywhere, from your kitchen to your outdoor garden

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

RP Minis