Plant Lover's Box Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
There’s nothing we love more than our plants, those steadfast companions that fill our lives with joy and light. Whether you’re a newbie or seasoned plant parent, these three miniature beginner-friendly guides contain essential information and tips for taking care of your houseplants.
- 3 Mini Hardcover Books: Box is 2-7/8 x 3-1/4 inches and includes 3 mini books in the set: Indoor Plants (a practical guide to 100 indoor plants), Outdoor Plants (a practical guide to 100 outdoor plants), and Plant Care (a practical guide to plant–growing success)
- Unique Gift for Plant Lovers: An adorable miniature size with accessible content, this boxed set is perfect for gift-giving to plant enthusiasts
- Simple Instructions: The easy-to-read guides and instructions are perfect for beginners and seasoned plant parents alike
- Portable: Small size allows for plant care anytime, anywhere, from your kitchen to your outdoor garden
