Description

Houseplant enthusiasts will be delighted to discover the range of tropical plants that can be grown in containers indoors, in any location. Laurelynn and Byron Martin, owners of Logee's Plants for Home & Garden, are nationally renowned for their expertise in growing fruit-bearing and tropical plants indoors. Their colorful guide features photos and complete care guidelines for 47 food-bearing plants, includes lemons, limes, grapefruit, cherries, olives, passion fruit, papaya, and much more. Fresh, fragrant, and flavorful, Edible Houseplants expands the fun and pleasure of growing indoor plants.