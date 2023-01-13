Free shipping on orders $35+

Edible Houseplants
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Edible Houseplants

by Laurelynn G. Martin

by Byron E. Martin

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781635866780

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / House Plants & Indoor

Description

Houseplant enthusiasts will be delighted to discover the range of tropical plants that can be grown in containers indoors, in any location. Laurelynn and Byron Martin, owners of Logee's Plants for Home & Garden, are nationally renowned for their expertise in growing fruit-bearing and tropical plants indoors. Their colorful guide features photos and complete care guidelines for 47 food-bearing plants, includes lemons, limes, grapefruit, cherries, olives, passion fruit, papaya, and much more. Fresh, fragrant, and flavorful, Edible Houseplants expands the fun and pleasure of growing indoor plants. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less