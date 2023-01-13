Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Laurelynn G. Martin
Laurelynn G. Martin is vice-president and co-owner of Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden, a retail and online business based in Danielson, CT that specializes in fruiting, rare, and tropical plants, as well as hardy garden plants, easy-to-grow houseplants, begonias, and many more rare and unusual plants, with customers across the United States.
Byron E. Martin is president and co-owner of Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden, a business that has been in his family since 1892, offering fruiting, rare, and tropical plants. He is also an avid beekeeper who grows pollinator plants to help sustain the local bee population.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Edible Houseplants
Houseplant enthusiasts will be delighted to discover the range of tropical plants that can be grown in containers indoors, in any location. Laurelynn and Byron…