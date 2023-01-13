Free shipping on orders $35+

Laurelynn G. Martin

Laurelynn G. Martin is vice-president and co-owner of Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden, a retail and online business based in Danielson, CT that specializes in fruiting, rare, and tropical plants, as well as hardy garden plants, easy-to-grow houseplants, begonias, and many more rare and unusual plants, with customers across the United States.


Byron E. Martin is president and co-owner of Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden, a business that has been in his family since 1892, offering fruiting, rare, and tropical plants. He is also an avid beekeeper who grows pollinator plants to help sustain the local bee population.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon