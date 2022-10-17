Free shipping on orders $35+

The Complete Houseplant Survival Manual
The Complete Houseplant Survival Manual

Essential Gardening Know-how for Keeping (Not Killing!) More Than 160 Indoor Plants

by Barbara Pleasant

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Nov 8, 2022

Page Count

384 Pages

Description

It’s a whole new world of houseplants, so make yourself at home in it! If you love the idea of keeping houseplants, but struggle to care for them, you’ll find solace and invaluable advice in this comprehensive guide from expert gardener Barbara Pleasant. Even experienced houseplant enthusiasts will benefit from Pleasant’s expansive knowledge of indoor gardening, which includes personality profiles, growing needs, and troubleshooting tips for 160 blooming and foliage varieties. Create a greener world, one houseplant at a time. 

Praise

"Cursed with a brown thumb?…Barbara Pleasant has come to your rescue."—Stephanie Bloyd, Mother Earth News, August-September 2006
